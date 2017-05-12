Fiji Time: 11:43 PM on Friday 12 May

Logging trucks on notice over bridge limits

Serafina Silaitoga
Friday, May 12, 2017

LOGGING companies will have to abide by weight restrictions on the Labasa Bridge when transporting logs across.

Fiji Roads Authority chief executive John Hutchinson said sawmills would need to organise themselves according to the weight restrictions.

"For the 9th and 10th of May the bridge is restricted to 18 tonnes because we had poured concrete on that one lane on Sunday 07 May," he said. "We will also restrict the loads up to 6 tonnes on 14-15 May and up to 18 tonnes on 16-17 May.

"This is because we will pour concrete on the other lane this Sunday, 14 May. The concrete needs time to cure before we can allow heavier loads on the bridge."

Mr Hutchinson said this was a short-term inconvenience.

"We are strengthening the Labasa Bridge to keep it open for another five to 10 years and acknowledge that the work we do can be disruptive but it is important," he said.

Valebasoga Tropikboard Ltd has had to fork out more funding to cater for the change in loading plans.

Company spokesperson Seru Vueta said they had to transport logs on smaller trucks from the mill to town for loading purposes.

"We have to cart logs from our mill on small trucks to town and it means a few trips made to town in order to load the bigger logging trucks," he said.

"It's a costly exercise but we have had to attend to it in order to get our supply to Viti Levu."








