Remittances up

FIJI is defying declining remittances trends in developing countries with a steady annual growth of inward personal transfers for the past five years.

According to data released to this newspaper by the Reserve Bank of Fiji, Fiji's total inward personal remittances in 2016 rose by 10.2 per cent from 2015 to reach a new record level of $541.8 million.

In a World Bank brief released last month, it noted that remittances to developing countries dropped for the second consecutive year in 2016, a trend not seen in three decades.