FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend in Lautoka.

"I drove past a building on Vomo St that is near the back driveway to Natabua High School on my way to town and noticed that an office had opened there.

"I slowed down to read a signboard that was in front of it.

"The board read 'Lautoka Termite Office'.

"Same time I said, 'Well I be, the termites have an office'.

"Couldn't the sign have said 'Termite Control Unit'.Well my grandson said that.

"Then we all laughed.

"A termite office — only in Lautoka."