Fiji Time: 11:44 PM on Friday 12 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

'Nonsense' comments

Aqela Susu
Friday, May 12, 2017

NATIONAL Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad has labelled comments by Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy during a talanoa session at an event in Ra as 'nonsense'.

In a recent visit to a school in the West, Dr Reddy was asked by a school manager for the construction of a mini hydropower plant to alleviate water problems faced by the school.

In his response caught on a video circulated on social media, Dr Reddy is heard suggesting if they are with them after next year's election, then they should not worry.

"After next year but you should not go on TV and say that this government is not doing anything, this government is not good," Dr Reddy is heard saying.

"If you are doing that, we are not going to look after you. So we will watch next year and after election if you are with us, don't worry, OK tamana. Vinaka."

Prof Prasad said these comments by Dr Reddy should be condemned in the strongest possible manner.

"He should not use his position as Minister for Education to collect school managers and officials of the school management and campaign for FijiFirst for the next election," Prof Prasad said.

"I would call upon him to stop this nonsense and concentrate on the real issues faced by the education system in the country today.

"They are also using State resources and facilities to engage in political campaigns. They must understand that they are using taxpayers' money to do that. That is not correct.

When approached for a comment at an event in Nausori yesterday, Dr Reddy walked away and refused to comment on the matter. Repeated attempts and emails to get him to comment on the matter yesterday were unsuccessful.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65700.6380
JPY 55.263552.2635
GBP 0.37090.3629
EUR 0.44140.4294
NZD 0.70630.6733
AUD 0.65310.6281
USD 0.48190.4649

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Nonsense' comments
  2. A-G: Logging trucks also to blame
  3. Plan for airport to handle 737s
  4. Loan scheme 'anomalies' come to light
  5. Issue of State debt
  6. Time to rebuild
  7. TC Ella: Fiji free from direct threat
  8. Tropical Cyclone warning for North
  9. Remittances up
  10. Cyclone weakens

Top Stories this Week

  1. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  2. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  5. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  6. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  7. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  8. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  9. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  10. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)