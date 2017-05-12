A-G: Logging trucks also to blame

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum speaks at the national budget consultation at FNU campus in Lautoka yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

SOME trucking companies don't care about road conditions, says Attorney- General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

While speaking at a national budget consultation at the Fiji National University Lautoka campus yesterday, he said logging trucks were also responsible for damaging roads.

"The thing about logging trucks is that they don't give a d*m# about our roads," he said.

"They don't give any thought to the load they are carrying and some of them are even exceeding the legal limit of how much a truck should carry.

"When they do that our roads obviously will be affected. And when our roads develop potholes, they are one of the first to complain about the potholes"

He said Government was doing its best to build proper infrastructure to cater for the general public but it was also the responsibility of the public to comply with policies and laws.

The issue was brought up by concerned lecturers and university students during the consultation.

The concerns highlighted the deteriorating condition of the Natabua Rd which connected to the university, two schools and the Fiji Corrections Service Centre.

The stretch is also frequented by logging and gravel trucks.