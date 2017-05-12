Time to rebuild

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Vodafone Fiji 7s skipper Osea Kolinisau is closely watched by coach Gareth Baber during a training session in Paris yesterday.Picture: Martin Seras Lima

THE Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) says the Paris and London 7s tournaments will be used to rebuild the 7s team for the next series.

FRU chief executive officer John O'Connor last night said the process would start immediately, adding South Africa had wrested the series title from the Vodafone Fiji 7s team.

"It is time for us to rebuild," Mr O'Connor said.

"South Africa has taken the title, so we have to rebuild for the new season.

"The only way to stop South Africa is if they do not go into the quarter-finals of both tournaments, which will be hard.

"I am waiting for their report today (yesterday) and also the team list," he said.

Meanwhile, reports from Paris yesterday stated that Fiji coach Gareth Baber had reminded his players to remain focused and continue to deliver.

The former Hong Kong Rugby Union expert wants to cut down on mistakes and yellow cards.

Mr O'Connor said the team to play in Paris would be released today.