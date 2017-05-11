Fiji Time: 7:41 PM on Thursday 11 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

TC Ella: DISMAC contact emergency numbers

AQELA SUSU
Thursday, May 11, 2017

Update: 6:53PM AS the country brace for Tropical Cyclone Ella, the National Disaster Management Office has released the contact numbers to DISMAC operation centers so that members of the public can call in case of any emergency.

The numbers are as follows:

National Emergency Operation Center: 3319250

Western Divisional Emergency Operation Center: 6281553

Central Divisional Emergency Operation Center: 3683250/3477000

Northern Divisional Emergency Operation Center: 8280350

Eastern Divisional Emergency Operation Center: 7848858

As of 3pm today, TC Ella's centre was located at about 360km east-northeast of Cikobia.

The National Weather Centre has issued a gale warning was in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

According to the Weather Centre, TC Ella is predicted to maintain a westward track and expected to move just to the north of Vanua Levu.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 55.521352.5213
GBP 0.37010.3621
EUR 0.44170.4297
NZD 0.70940.6764
AUD 0.65770.6327
USD 0.48250.4655

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Khan faces probe
  2. TC Ella: System intensifies to Cat 2
  3. 'Fiji needs speedsters'
  4. $40m payout
  5. A-G: Province not poor
  6. Esther's catwalks at home pay off
  7. Seven sentenced to prison
  8. TC Ella: North schools close
  9. TC Ella: Overcast conditions in Labasa
  10. Team gears for Paris battle

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  2. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  5. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  6. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  7. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  8. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  9. Katonibau out of 7s Friday (05 May)
  10. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)