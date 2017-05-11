TC Ella: DISMAC contact emergency numbers

Update: 6:53PM AS the country brace for Tropical Cyclone Ella, the National Disaster Management Office has released the contact numbers to DISMAC operation centers so that members of the public can call in case of any emergency.
The numbers
are as follows:
National Emergency
Operation Center: 3319250
Western Divisional
Emergency Operation Center: 6281553
Central Divisional
Emergency Operation Center: 3683250/3477000
Northern Divisional
Emergency Operation Center: 8280350
Eastern Divisional
Emergency Operation Center: 7848858
As of 3pm today,
TC Ella's centre was located at about 360km east-northeast of Cikobia.
The National
Weather Centre has issued a gale warning was in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni
and nearby smaller islands.
According to the
Weather Centre, TC Ella is predicted to maintain a westward track and expected
to move just to the north of Vanua Levu.