TC Ella: DISMAC contact emergency numbers

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:53PM AS the country brace for Tropical Cyclone Ella, the National Disaster Management Office has released the contact numbers to DISMAC operation centers so that members of the public can call in case of any emergency.

The numbers are as follows:

National Emergency Operation Center: 3319250

Western Divisional Emergency Operation Center: 6281553

Central Divisional Emergency Operation Center: 3683250/3477000

Northern Divisional Emergency Operation Center: 8280350

Eastern Divisional Emergency Operation Center: 7848858

As of 3pm today, TC Ella's centre was located at about 360km east-northeast of Cikobia.

The National Weather Centre has issued a gale warning was in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

According to the Weather Centre, TC Ella is predicted to maintain a westward track and expected to move just to the north of Vanua Levu.