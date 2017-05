/ Front page / News

Update: 5:37PM THE 2017 Vodafone Fiji FACT was postponed by the Fiji Football Association earlier this afternoon.

The decision was made due to the current weather situation which is being experienced in Fiji.

In a statement released by the Fiji FA media states the Fiji FA was concerned for the safety of the people and the players which led to the postponement of the tournament.

Nadi is the defending champion of the tournament.