Fiji Time: 7:40 PM on Thursday 11 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Courts Fiji Ltd to the rescue

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, May 11, 2017

Update: 5:28PM IN line with their "Helping the Communities" initiative Courts Fiji Ltd donated bicycles for police officers at the Namadi Community Post today.

Post Officer Corporal Seru Toribau said in a release by the Force that the bicycles will assist officers in covering their area of operation.

"In the event our vehicle is busy attending to other reports we can use these bikes to get to those who need our assistance so we have options of mobility and we are grateful to Courts for coming to our aid," Corporal Toribau said.

"It will also be great for us personally because we will be conducting our patrols and increasing visibility and at the same time getting some much needed exercise," he said.

This is not the first time Courts has assisted the Fiji Police Force in their work and its such partnerships through the Duavata Community Policing with the business community that have greatly assisted the work of officers all over the country.

Chief Executive Officer PL Munasinghe was on hand to personally hand over the donation of bicycles and electrical appliances.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 55.521352.5213
GBP 0.37010.3621
EUR 0.44170.4297
NZD 0.70940.6764
AUD 0.65770.6327
USD 0.48250.4655

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Khan faces probe
  2. TC Ella: System intensifies to Cat 2
  3. 'Fiji needs speedsters'
  4. $40m payout
  5. A-G: Province not poor
  6. Esther's catwalks at home pay off
  7. Seven sentenced to prison
  8. TC Ella: North schools close
  9. TC Ella: Overcast conditions in Labasa
  10. Team gears for Paris battle

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  2. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  5. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  6. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  7. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  8. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  9. Katonibau out of 7s Friday (05 May)
  10. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)