Courts Fiji Ltd to the rescue

+ Enlarge this image Courts Fiji Ltd Chief Executive Officer PL Munasinghe hands over the donation. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:28PM IN line with their "Helping the Communities" initiative Courts Fiji Ltd donated bicycles for police officers at the Namadi Community Post today.

Post Officer Corporal Seru Toribau said in a release by the Force that the bicycles will assist officers in covering their area of operation.

"In the event our vehicle is busy attending to other reports we can use these bikes to get to those who need our assistance so we have options of mobility and we are grateful to Courts for coming to our aid," Corporal Toribau said.

"It will also be great for us personally because we will be conducting our patrols and increasing visibility and at the same time getting some much needed exercise," he said.

This is not the first time Courts has assisted the Fiji Police Force in their work and its such partnerships through the Duavata Community Policing with the business community that have greatly assisted the work of officers all over the country.

Chief Executive Officer PL Munasinghe was on hand to personally hand over the donation of bicycles and electrical appliances.