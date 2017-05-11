Courts Fiji Ltd to the rescue

Update: 5:28PM IN line with their "Helping the Communities" initiative Courts Fiji Ltd donated bicycles for police officers at the Namadi Community Post today.
Post Officer Corporal
Seru Toribau said in a release by the Force that the bicycles will assist
officers in covering their area of operation.
"In the event
our vehicle is busy attending to other reports we can use these bikes to get to
those who need our assistance so we have options of mobility and we are
grateful to Courts for coming to our aid," Corporal Toribau said.
"It will also
be great for us personally because we will be conducting our patrols and
increasing visibility and at the same time getting some much needed exercise,"
he said.
This is not
the first time Courts has assisted the Fiji Police Force in their work and its
such partnerships through the Duavata Community Policing with the business
community that have greatly assisted the work of officers all over the country.
Chief
Executive Officer PL Munasinghe was on hand to personally hand over the
donation of bicycles and electrical appliances.