Consumer watchdog welcome PM's call

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, May 11, 2017

Update: 5:06PM THE Consumer Council of Fiji is pleased with the call by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama to investigate a Rakiraki bus company that failed to transport students from Rokovuaka Village in Ra to school.

The council in a statement supported the call highlighted in a report published by The Fiji Times today.

Council CEO Premila Kumar said the council had also received complaints from concerned parents of school students on buses failing to board students who wished to travel with bus fare Vouchers.

"It has been brought to the council's attention through Consumer Helpline that students from the bus stop near Kalokalo Crescent on the Kings Road between Makoi and Narere are not being allowed to board the bus with their vouchers by buses servicing Suva-Nausori route," Ms Kumar said.

"The council understands that there was an agreement between the Fiji Bus Operators Association (FBOA) and the Government for the provision of subsidised bus fares for school children through the voucher scheme.

"However, upon approaching the bus companies, the council was informed that only specially designated buses are allowed to carry students from each area, and that a bus servicing Suva-Nausori route cannot board students with vouchers along the way," she said.

Ms Kumar said they understood similar complaints were raised by parents and students alike during the budget consultations.

"Hence, it is not a small matter to be ignored. An investigation and discussion must be held with the Fiji Bus Operators Association to end the stress faced by parents and students on a daily basis."








