Niranjans selected LTA's authorised registration agent

+ Enlarge this image Niranjans Autoport Limited CEO Bob Niranjan and LTA chief executive Carmine Piantedosi at the MOU signing. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:57PM A MEMORANDUM of agreement by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Niranjans Autoport Limited has seen Niranjans as an authorised Online Vehicle Registration Agency with direct access to entering all brand new vehicle details online.

A statement from LTA confirmed that Niranjans was the first authorised motor vehicle dealer to access the LTA's fully-automated online registration and licensing facility or LTASoft.

The agreement was signed between Niranjans Autoport Limited CEO Bob Niranjan and LTA chief executive officer Carmine Piantedosi.

Mr Piantedosi said the agreement would ensure that records were updated at the source by the authorised agency and when customers collected their registration certificates at LTA, data would already be available.

He said this initiative also took LTA services closer to its customers through accredited agencies like Niranjans.

Meanwhile, Mr Niranjan said the company would be reaching its "100 years in transportation" anniversary in 2020.

"We are proud that we have provided a number of firsts for our customers over the years and being selected as the first authorised agency with access to the authority's fully automated online registration and licensing facility reinforces this commitment," he said.

"LTA continues to grow from strength to strength and we are all benefiting because of it."