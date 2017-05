/ Front page / News

Update: 4:53PM THE Fiji Football Association is monitoring the weather situation before making any decisions on the 2017 Vodafone Fiji FACT tournament.

The tournament is scheduled to be played from tomorrow until Sunday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Fiji FA competitions manager Amitesh Pal said they would inform members of the general public on any decision made if the weather deteriorated further.

Nadi is the defending champion of the tournament.