+ Enlarge this image SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 4:51PM A RECENT visit to Australia by Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader Sitiveni Rabuka has been hailed a success.

He confirmed the visit was part of an invitation by party supporters in New South Wales, Australia.

"I was invited to be chief guest at a SODELPA NSW dinner, which went very well, and I thoroughly enjoyed it," Mr Rabuka said.

Mr Rabuka was also chief guest at a SODELPA convention held in California, USA, early this year.