Government talk strategies to phase out plastics

+ Enlarge this image Permanent secretary for the Ministry of Environment Joshua Wycliffe at the press conference this morning. Picture: TALEBULA KATE

Update: 4:43PM IN eliminating marine pollution, the Ministry of Environment will work closely with the Fisheries Ministry to enforce in a very specific format where the target will be for the contributing stakeholders.

Permanent secretary for the Minisry of Environment Joshua Wycliffe highlighted this in a joint press conference with the Ministry of Fisheries in Suva today.

He said the stakeholders would be regarded as consumers, retailers, manufacturers and exporters.

"When I say target, not target in a threatening way but in a very supportive, friendly way in which we could face out and ban these biodegradable plastics in Fiji," Mr Wycliffe said.

He said they would work with each of those niches together with the Ministry of Fisheries in implementing strategies of putting levies on the use of plastics.

"There was once a suggestion that said products that we buy have been built in the overhead costs of these plastic bags but now what we do is separate them, educate and raise awareness by saying this is going to cost you extra cents at the check-out for a plastic bag.

"We come in a supportive way where we don?t say five cents per bag but there is another way of doing that and is that you bring your own bag so you don?t have to spend that five cents."

He said this method could be done successfully if durable bags could also be sold so people could reuse.

"Methodologies like this have been highly successful in countries like Ireland, Australia and New Zealand."

Mr Wycliffe said another additional approach would be incentivising which basically meant providing consumers an alternative to plastics bags like the recycle paper bags.

The press conference was to create awareness on the use of plastic bags leading up to the United Nations Oceans Conference to be held in New York in June.