Fiji President's office answers audit queries

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Thursday, May 11, 2017

Update: 3:55PM THE official secretary in the Office of the President, Pene Baleinabuli, and his team this morning made a presentation to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on the queries they raised on the audit findings of the Office of the Auditor-General (OAG) for the year 2015.

Mr Baleinabuli said the OAG had issued a qualified audit opinion for 2015 because travel advances totaling $776,850 was not reconciled and journalised to the relevant expenditure allocations during the year.

"This amount was still sitting in the Revolving Fund account and this resulted in a qualified audit report. In detail, $746,326 was the recurring balance from 2014 and additionally $30,524 was relating to 2015 and this was cleared in 2016," he said.

He said their total expenditure had increased by $1,263,706 or 49.28 per cent in 2015 compared to 2014 and one of the reasons given for the increase was the increase in fuel expenses due to inclusion of three new vehicles in 2015.

Ratu Sela Nanovo asked whether those were totally new vehicles or replacements, which Mr Baleinabuli responded were replacement vehicles.

PAC deputy chairman Mohammed Dean chaired the meeting with only the Opposition members Aseri Radrodro and Ratu Sela present while the Ministry of Economy and the OAG were also represented.








