TC Ella: FRU defers Skipper, Vanua matches

+ Enlarge this image Actions from the Skipper Cup match between Suva and Nadroga. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 3:34PM THE Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) has deferred the FRU Skipper Premiership Cup and the Vodafone Vanua Championship as a precautionary measure due to the upgrade of Tropical Cyclone Ella from category one to category two.

According to the FRU statement, the deferment was to ensure the safety and well-being of rugby players, officials and fans.

"The FRU has decided that all its sanctioned matches for the two competitions scheduled for this Saturday May 13 will now be deferred and rescheduled to Saturday, the 20th of May 2017," the FRU stated.

It also mentioned that the cyclone was expected to pass through the Fiji Islands tomorrow or Saturday.

And they are urging the rugby family to prepare well to minimise any impacts of TC Ella on their properties and families.