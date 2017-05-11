Uni students query institution budget allocation

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at a budget consultation with FNU Lautoka students and faculty. Picture: REPEKA NASIKO

Update: 3:30PM THE students of Fiji National University Lautoka Campus want to know how the $57.8million allocation from Government is being spent by administrators of the institution.

Several students asked for a breakdown of the funding as they aired their concerns about the infrastructure and resources available at the institution during a National Budget consultation this morning with Minister of Finance and Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said a major chunk of the allocation went to operational expenditure while the rest of the money was spent on capital projects.

The minister will also meet University of Fiji students later today.