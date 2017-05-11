Plea to save our ocean

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau. Picture: TALEBULA KATE

Update: 3:22PM FIJI'S Ministry of Fisheries has urged members of the public, Government ministries and various environmental stakeholders to create awareness and clean-up every Wednesday afternoons leading up to the United Nations Oceans Conference to take place in New York from June 5-9.

Fisheries Minister Semi Koroilavesau made the plea this morning during a press conference in Suva.

"We are working with the Ministry of Environment in creating a legislation that will assist in the reduction of plastics in coordination with Government agencies that are involved in the importation and the manufacturing of plastics," Mr Koroilavesau said.

"We had initiated an effort last week to dedicate Wednesday for our Ministry of Forests and Fisheries to create awareness on the environmental effects of plastics.

"Not only on shorelines and public roads but mainly also along our various streets and public areas as this plastic goes into the drain and flows into the river and ends up in the ocean," he said.