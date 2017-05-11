Raiwai boxing club opens door to official matches

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:14PM THE young Raiwai Boxing Club in Suva has opened the doors of its home-based youth hall in Suva to be the official venue for boxing matches in the Central Division.

This was confirmed after the signing of a formal agreement at Domain in Suva last Wednesday.

According to Central Amateur Boxing president Pio Rova, this was a positive development for them and he thanked the Raiwai Boxing Club for providing them with a venue.

"We were looking for venues where the enlightenment of boxing can be exposed to the youths of Fiji. And we are thankful to the owners and the youth club running the hall that they have given us and now we can proceed with having weekly programs every Saturdays," Rova said.

He said with the new confirmed venue, it would enable them to continuously hold boxing competitions which would really boost the development and growth of boxing in Fiji.