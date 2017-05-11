Fiji Time: 7:40 PM on Thursday 11 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Investigations continue to determine man's death

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Thursday, May 11, 2017

Update: 3:10PM POLICE have yet to wrap up investigations into the death of a man found dead inside his house in Savusavu, Vanua Levu two weeks ago.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro did not elaborate on the details of the case.

But she said that results of the investigations would be sent to a resident magistrate for inquest.

The man is believed to have been dead inside his Delainabalili house for a few days before neighbours smelt a stench emanating from his home.

Ms Naisoro had earlier said that the resident was living alone.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 55.521352.5213
GBP 0.37010.3621
EUR 0.44170.4297
NZD 0.70940.6764
AUD 0.65770.6327
USD 0.48250.4655

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Khan faces probe
  2. TC Ella: System intensifies to Cat 2
  3. 'Fiji needs speedsters'
  4. $40m payout
  5. A-G: Province not poor
  6. Esther's catwalks at home pay off
  7. Seven sentenced to prison
  8. TC Ella: North schools close
  9. TC Ella: Overcast conditions in Labasa
  10. Team gears for Paris battle

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  2. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  5. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  6. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  7. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  8. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  9. Katonibau out of 7s Friday (05 May)
  10. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)