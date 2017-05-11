Investigations continue to determine man's death

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Police Force spokesperson Ana Naisoro. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 3:10PM POLICE have yet to wrap up investigations into the death of a man found dead inside his house in Savusavu, Vanua Levu two weeks ago.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro did not elaborate on the details of the case.

But she said that results of the investigations would be sent to a resident magistrate for inquest.

The man is believed to have been dead inside his Delainabalili house for a few days before neighbours smelt a stench emanating from his home.

Ms Naisoro had earlier said that the resident was living alone.