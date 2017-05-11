Fiji Time: 7:40 PM on Thursday 11 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Simple is elegant: Reddy

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, May 11, 2017

Update: 3:01PM PRIMARY school teacher Ashwinta Reddy values simplicity because she believes it is very closely linked to elegance.

The 24-year-old from Nadi comes into the final competition of the Miss World Fiji Pageant hoping to promote the beauty of our multiracial society but she also has a social issue platform.

As is normally the practice for local pageants, contestants will often choose an issue they discuss at length as they get media attention leading up to the event.

The teacher feels girls do not get the same freedoms as boys and one of the highlights of that is the risk that women have about sexual violence.

"One of the most challenging issues affecting young women today is the risk of being raped.  One thing that I have to say about this issue is that, instead of protecting the girls we need to educate our sons and brothers about respecting women," Miss Reddy said.

"This is important to me because I feel that in fear of being victimised, girls cannot enjoy the same freedom that is given to boys in our society.

"By freedom I mean, freedom of dressing, freedom of going out with friends, freedom to even spending quality time with relatives of opposite gender since so many cases are coming up whereby close family members and relatives attempt to victimise them."

One of 15 finalists who have for the past two weeks undergone training and exposure initiatives, Ms Reddy said that despite her concerns about social issues facing the country, she was proud of the "peaceful environment that we have, together with the unity and understanding for each other's culture which makes Fiji no less than a paradise".








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 55.521352.5213
GBP 0.37010.3621
EUR 0.44170.4297
NZD 0.70940.6764
AUD 0.65770.6327
USD 0.48250.4655

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Khan faces probe
  2. TC Ella: System intensifies to Cat 2
  3. 'Fiji needs speedsters'
  4. $40m payout
  5. A-G: Province not poor
  6. Esther's catwalks at home pay off
  7. Seven sentenced to prison
  8. TC Ella: North schools close
  9. TC Ella: Overcast conditions in Labasa
  10. Team gears for Paris battle

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  2. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  5. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  6. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  7. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  8. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  9. Katonibau out of 7s Friday (05 May)
  10. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)