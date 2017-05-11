TC Ella: Northern team on stand-by

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:36PM A SKELETON team from the Commission Northern's office will be on stand-by from tonight monitoring the situation in the division.

In a press briefing today, Commissioner North Jovesa Vocea said they had already rostered stand-by teams that would be activated once the need arose.

"We have informed our heads of department in the division to be prepared and we have been in contact with villages and even islands in remote areas to ask them to be prepared and to expect weather to either change from today or tomorrow," Mr Vocea said.

"We continue to warn members to take precautionary measures now and not wait for the cyclone to arrive at their doorsteps."