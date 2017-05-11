Fiji Time: 7:40 PM on Thursday 11 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

TC Ella: Northern team on stand-by

LUKE RAWALAI
Thursday, May 11, 2017

Update: 2:36PM A SKELETON team from the Commission Northern's office will be on stand-by from tonight monitoring the situation in the division.

In a press briefing today, Commissioner North Jovesa Vocea said they had already rostered stand-by teams that would be activated once the need arose.

"We have informed our heads of department in the division to be prepared and we have been in contact with villages and even islands in remote areas to ask them to be prepared and to expect weather to either change from today or tomorrow," Mr Vocea said.

"We continue to warn members to take precautionary measures now and not wait for the cyclone to arrive at their doorsteps."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 55.521352.5213
GBP 0.37010.3621
EUR 0.44170.4297
NZD 0.70940.6764
AUD 0.65770.6327
USD 0.48250.4655

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Khan faces probe
  2. TC Ella: System intensifies to Cat 2
  3. 'Fiji needs speedsters'
  4. $40m payout
  5. A-G: Province not poor
  6. Esther's catwalks at home pay off
  7. Seven sentenced to prison
  8. TC Ella: North schools close
  9. TC Ella: Overcast conditions in Labasa
  10. Team gears for Paris battle

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  2. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  5. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  6. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  7. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  8. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  9. Katonibau out of 7s Friday (05 May)
  10. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)