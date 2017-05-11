Fiji Badminton's quest to up ranking

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:29PM THE Fiji Badminton team will be leaving no stones unturned in their quest to improve Fiji's ranking in their first-ever Sudirman Cup appearance.

The event will begin on May 21 at the Gold Coast in Australia.

According to Fiji rep Ahmad Ali, preparations have been going well and members of the team are psyched for the upcoming tournament.

He said the Surdiman Cup was a world ranking event with 28 countries competing divided into four divisions.

"This will be the first time for Fiji to be a part of this event, which is very exciting for us to be a part of," Ali said.

He added this would be an opportunity for them to put badminton on a better standing in the world rankings.