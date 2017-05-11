Samsung supports women

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:26PM THE sixth annual Women in Business Awards to be held at the Grand Pacific Hotel on May 20 is being financed by Samsung Electronics.

The support of the company, which recently launched its latest phone, the Galaxy S8, in Fiji in recent weeks is an added excitement to Women in Business, its president Dr Nur Bano Ali said.

Dr Ali said the organisation was grateful to Samsung for its support, including also for prizes it would give to winners of the event that were designed to help develop business.

The theme of this year's WIB Awards is 'Pearls of Success'.

Dr Ali said they were expecting 400 people to attend.

WIB has invited Telstra Australian Business Woman of the Year RoseMary Vilgin to be the main speaker at the event.