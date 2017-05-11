Fiji Time: 7:40 PM on Thursday 11 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Samsung supports women

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, May 11, 2017

Update: 2:26PM THE sixth annual Women in Business Awards to be held at the Grand Pacific Hotel on May 20 is being financed by Samsung Electronics.

The support of the company, which recently launched its latest phone, the Galaxy S8, in Fiji in recent weeks is an added excitement to Women in Business, its president Dr Nur Bano Ali said.

Dr Ali said the organisation was grateful to Samsung for its support, including also for prizes it would give to winners of the event that were designed to help develop business.

The theme of this year's WIB Awards is 'Pearls of Success'.

Dr Ali said they were expecting 400 people to attend.

WIB has invited Telstra Australian Business Woman of the Year RoseMary Vilgin to be the main speaker at the event.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 55.521352.5213
GBP 0.37010.3621
EUR 0.44170.4297
NZD 0.70940.6764
AUD 0.65770.6327
USD 0.48250.4655

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Khan faces probe
  2. TC Ella: System intensifies to Cat 2
  3. 'Fiji needs speedsters'
  4. $40m payout
  5. A-G: Province not poor
  6. Esther's catwalks at home pay off
  7. Seven sentenced to prison
  8. TC Ella: North schools close
  9. TC Ella: Overcast conditions in Labasa
  10. Team gears for Paris battle

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  2. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  5. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  6. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  7. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  8. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  9. Katonibau out of 7s Friday (05 May)
  10. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)