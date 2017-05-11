Media competition for COP23

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:21PM TEN Pacific journalists will be able to travel for free to and receive training at the 23rd Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP23) which will take place in Bonn, Germany from November 6-17.

The competition is open to journalists from Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, Tonga who are "operating in the area of print journalism including online, radio and TV and should be representing a recognised media organisation".

Funded and organised by the German government, the competition will close on June 15 and winners will be announced in July.

A statement from the Department of Information quoted John Connor, the executive director of the Fijian COP23 Presidency Secretariat, encouraging local journalists to enter the competition.

"Thanks to the generous support of the German government, this is a wonderful opportunity for 10 journalists to attend the foremost international conference on climate change, an issue of absolute priority in the region. Joining the world's media in Bonn, they will be able to tell the story of how the world is responding to this escalating crisis from the Pacific perspective - ensuring that Pacific voices are heard," Mr Connor said.

"They will also bring the experience and training they gain home with them, boosting the standard of climate reporting across the region."

The 10 winning journalists will receive return air tickets, daily subsistence, accreditation to COP23 and a media training package from DW Akademie.

DW Akademie is considered Germany's leading organisation for international media development, the training arm of Deutsche Welle (DW), the country?s international broadcaster.

According to the DW website, ?the training package includes an e-forum to discuss topics around climate change with experts before the COP23. During the conference, taking place from November 6 until November 17, the participants will explore the variety of topics - beyond the classic conference coverage."

Asides from being able to cover the event for the Pacific media, journalists will get feedback from DW Akademie trainers during each phase (research, production, publication) of their media work.

"Moreover, the journalistic products of the participants that will be produced at COP23 will feature on a dedicated DW Akademie web page, and on the UNFCCC website," the DW Akademie reports.

According to the Department of Information statement, Head of the Ministry's Division for International Climate and Environmental Policy Thomas Meister said his government was happy to support Pacific media.

"The media play a central role as navigators and mediators between the international climate talks, the science community and civil society," Mr Meister said.

"The German Foreign Office is thus happy to support a media training centered around COP23 for 10 journalists from the Pacific region, a region that is among those worst affected by climate change."

Journalists are required to submit two examples of their work produced between January 2016 and now addressing effects of climate change. deployment of clean technology, government support, etcetera.