Sporting bodies urged to acknowledge former personalities

Update: 1:52PM FIJI Sports Minister Laisenia Tuitubou has urged sports organisations to put more efforts in acknowledging former sporting personalities who have developed and promoted the Fijian sporting brands.

He said it was important for those former sportsmen and women to be involved in the development of their sports.

"We require the expertise of professional players like Ve in boxing, Waisale Serevi in 7s and other national sporting icons who have represented Fiji to come back and give what they can give to the sports here in Fiji," Tuitubou said.

He highlighted that in order for this to take place, sports organisation should be putting more efforts in creating an environment that encouraged their involvement.