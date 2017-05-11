TC Ella: North schools close

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:53PM SCHOOLS in the Lau Group and in the northern most part of Vanua Levu and Taveuni can immediately close their schools.

Dr. Reddy said all school heads of all the schools in the Lau Group, Udu point and Taveuni could immediately close their facilities but said students in boarding facilities should remain on school premises and be closely monitored by the teachers who live on the school compound.

However, the ministry directed school heads to request parents to pick up all day scholars from school.

"The schools in other districts will remain open until further notice. However, the school heads should keep themselves up dated on the developments in the weather, seek advice and make well evaluated decisions on the closure of schools when the situation arises," Dr. Reddy said.

"All school heads are to ensure that the safety, security and well-being of students is the priority at all times. Thus, ensure that they are advised properly on the disaster; the things to do before, during and after Cyclones and their roles and behavior during such a time."