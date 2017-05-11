Fiji Time: 7:40 PM on Thursday 11 May

TC Ella: Overcast conditions in Labasa

LUKE RAWALAI
Thursday, May 11, 2017

Update: 11:42AM OVERCAST conditions with short stints of sunshine are currently being experienced in the northern town of Labasa.

Calls to the islands of Yacata and Qamea confirm perfect weather conditions.

Yacata Village headman Peni Qusa said they were well aware of the weather warnings and were waiting for TC Ella to approach as forecast by the national weather centre in Nadi.

Fine weather has been reported on the island of Taveuni as well with many continuing their daily routines on their farms and in their homes.

Meanwhile, the latest tropical cyclone alert at 10.45am from the Nadi Meteorological Centre has enforced a strong wind warning for Lau and Lomaiviti Group, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

TC Ella's centre was located about 430km East-northeast of Vanuabalavu or about 450km East-northeast of Udu Point as at 6am today.

"The cyclone is currently moving west at about 12km per hour towards Fiji," the update stated.

"Close to its centre, the cyclone is estimated to have average winds of 95km/hr and momentary gust to 130km/hr.

"On this track, the cyclone may bring damaging gale force winds over Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti group from later tomorrow."








