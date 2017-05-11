Fiji Time: 7:41 PM on Thursday 11 May

TC Ella: System intensifies to Cat 2

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Thursday, May 11, 2017

Update: 11:05AM TROPICAL Cyclone Ella has intensified overnight and is now a Category 2 system, says the Fiji Meteorological Service.

In a statement issued this morning, the Nadi Weather Office said as of 6am, TC Ella was located near 14.4 degree South latitude and 176.4 degree West longitude or about 430km East-northeast of Vanuabalavu or 450km East-northeast of Udu Point.

"TC Ella is predicted to maintain a westward track and expected to lie about 220km North of Vanua Balavu and about 135 Northeast of Udu Point at mid-day tomorrow.

"On this track, it is expected to be located about 115km Northeast of Labasa and about 290km East-northeast of Yasawa-i-Rara at mid-day on Saturday. It is anticipated to intensify over the next 48 hours.

"A tropical cyclone alert remains in force for Lau and Lomaiviti group, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

"Furthermore, a strong wind warning remains in force for Lau and Lomaiviti group, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

"Expect strong Southeast winds with an average speed of 45km/hr, gusting to 80km/hr.

"For the rest of Fiji, expect moderate to fresh South to Southeast winds.

"A strong wind warning remains in force for northern Vanua Levu and Lau Waters, Koro Sea, Vatu-i-Ra and Kadavu passages.

"Expect rough seas with East to Southeast winds 20 to 30 knots, gusting to 45 knots.

"For the rest of Fiji waters, Southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gust to 30 knots."








