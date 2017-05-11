Fiji Time: 7:40 PM on Thursday 11 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Taylor guitar for the next five years

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, May 11, 2017

FOR the next five years, the winner of the Fiji Performing Rights Association Tom Mawi Guitar Award will receive a Taylor guitar.

This was announced by the president and co-founder of Taylor Guitars, Bob Taylor, while officially handing over the first guitar to Tom Mawi and FPRA members in Suva on Thursday night.

In receiving the Taylor guitar, FPRA chairman Eremasi Tamanisau thanked Mr Taylor for his support towards the inaugural award.

"We here at FPRA are grateful for the kind gesture shown in receiving this guitar. It's the first time this award has been launched and the response has been tremendous," Mr Tamanisau said.

"Over the years, we have been promoting musicians to play music live and the guitar is an important instrument when it came to playing music live."

Mr Taylor said he was privileged to be part of the music industry in the country.

"For us we have always shown support in any way we could. We really don't care if a country is small or big as long as it has talent and lovely music," he said.

FPRA director Laisa Vulakoro said the support shown for the inaugural award by Taylor Guitars proofed that people appreciated the music Fiji had to offer.

The awards will be held this Saturday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 55.521352.5213
GBP 0.37010.3621
EUR 0.44170.4297
NZD 0.70940.6764
AUD 0.65770.6327
USD 0.48250.4655

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Khan faces probe
  2. TC Ella: System intensifies to Cat 2
  3. 'Fiji needs speedsters'
  4. $40m payout
  5. A-G: Province not poor
  6. Esther's catwalks at home pay off
  7. Seven sentenced to prison
  8. TC Ella: North schools close
  9. TC Ella: Overcast conditions in Labasa
  10. Team gears for Paris battle

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  2. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  5. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  6. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  7. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  8. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  9. Katonibau out of 7s Friday (05 May)
  10. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)