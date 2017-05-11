Taylor guitar for the next five years

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Guitarist Tom Mawi with a guitar presented by CEO and founder of Taylor Guitars, Bob Taylor, right, as Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) chairman Eremasi Tamanisau Jr looks on during the cocktail at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva on Tuesday night

FOR the next five years, the winner of the Fiji Performing Rights Association Tom Mawi Guitar Award will receive a Taylor guitar.

This was announced by the president and co-founder of Taylor Guitars, Bob Taylor, while officially handing over the first guitar to Tom Mawi and FPRA members in Suva on Thursday night.

In receiving the Taylor guitar, FPRA chairman Eremasi Tamanisau thanked Mr Taylor for his support towards the inaugural award.

"We here at FPRA are grateful for the kind gesture shown in receiving this guitar. It's the first time this award has been launched and the response has been tremendous," Mr Tamanisau said.

"Over the years, we have been promoting musicians to play music live and the guitar is an important instrument when it came to playing music live."

Mr Taylor said he was privileged to be part of the music industry in the country.

"For us we have always shown support in any way we could. We really don't care if a country is small or big as long as it has talent and lovely music," he said.

FPRA director Laisa Vulakoro said the support shown for the inaugural award by Taylor Guitars proofed that people appreciated the music Fiji had to offer.

The awards will be held this Saturday.