UN launches media club

The media in Fiji will now be able to have effective engagement with the United Nations (UN) Office in Fiji thanks to the launch of the United Nations Media Club this week.

UN Development Programme resident representative Osnat Lubrani said the media club would help to provide better networks between the UN and the media in Fiji.

"We also want all of these global processes like sustainable development to be broken down and to be connected with what UN is doing in countries," Ms Lubrani said. She also said the initiative was brought up following a workshop conducted between the UN and the Fiji Media Association (FMA).

Meanwhile, FMA executive member Kara Koroi said the association was grateful for the partnership and was looking forward to working together with the UN on future projects.

"We strongly believe that the UN media club will compliment what the FMA has been trying to achieve and that is to develop and train our members and create partnership to do better stories and coverage," Ms Koroi said.