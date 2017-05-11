Fiji Time: 7:41 PM on Thursday 11 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

UN launches media club

Litia Cava
Thursday, May 11, 2017

The media in Fiji will now be able to have effective engagement with the United Nations (UN) Office in Fiji thanks to the launch of the United Nations Media Club this week.

UN Development Programme resident representative Osnat Lubrani said the media club would help to provide better networks between the UN and the media in Fiji.

"We also want all of these global processes like sustainable development to be broken down and to be connected with what UN is doing in countries," Ms Lubrani said. She also said the initiative was brought up following a workshop conducted between the UN and the Fiji Media Association (FMA).

Meanwhile, FMA executive member Kara Koroi said the association was grateful for the partnership and was looking forward to working together with the UN on future projects.

"We strongly believe that the UN media club will compliment what the FMA has been trying to achieve and that is to develop and train our members and create partnership to do better stories and coverage," Ms Koroi said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 55.521352.5213
GBP 0.37010.3621
EUR 0.44170.4297
NZD 0.70940.6764
AUD 0.65770.6327
USD 0.48250.4655

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Khan faces probe
  2. TC Ella: System intensifies to Cat 2
  3. 'Fiji needs speedsters'
  4. $40m payout
  5. A-G: Province not poor
  6. Esther's catwalks at home pay off
  7. Seven sentenced to prison
  8. TC Ella: North schools close
  9. TC Ella: Overcast conditions in Labasa
  10. Team gears for Paris battle

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  2. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  5. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  6. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  7. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  8. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  9. Katonibau out of 7s Friday (05 May)
  10. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)