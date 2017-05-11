Fiji Time: 7:41 PM on Thursday 11 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

SPC: Communities still without water

Litia Cava
Thursday, May 11, 2017

A NUMBER of Fijian communities are still without proper water supply and sanitation after Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston last year.

Pacific Community (SPC) water security adviser Dave Hebblethwaite highlighted this during his presentation at the Resilient and Sustainable Development Media and Communications training at Tanoa Hotel in Nadi yesterday.

Mr Hebblethwaite said most Pacific Island countries were making improvements in establishing and providing proper water supply and sanitation to communities.

"But unfortunately their efforts are not always keeping up with the population growth so every year you get to have more people born into safe conditions and even more people who are born into unsafe conditions," Mr Hebblethwaite said.

"So the number of people who are born into unsafe conditions is actually growing in the Pacific and it is the only part of the world that this is happening."

Mr Hebblethwaite said Fiji was making a lot of progress in the area of water supply and sanitation.

"Fiji is better than world average," he said. He said according to the 2015 World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF Joint Monetary Program Data for Water Supply and Sanitation, 1.3 million Pacific islanders continued to rely on the bush or the beach for their sanitation.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) call for universal access to water and sanitation, by providing those services to an additional 7.6 million Pacific islanders by 2030.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 55.521352.5213
GBP 0.37010.3621
EUR 0.44170.4297
NZD 0.70940.6764
AUD 0.65770.6327
USD 0.48250.4655

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Khan faces probe
  2. TC Ella: System intensifies to Cat 2
  3. 'Fiji needs speedsters'
  4. $40m payout
  5. A-G: Province not poor
  6. Esther's catwalks at home pay off
  7. Seven sentenced to prison
  8. TC Ella: North schools close
  9. TC Ella: Overcast conditions in Labasa
  10. Team gears for Paris battle

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  2. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  5. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  6. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  7. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  8. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  9. Katonibau out of 7s Friday (05 May)
  10. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)