SPC: Communities still without water

A NUMBER of Fijian communities are still without proper water supply and sanitation after Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston last year.

Pacific Community (SPC) water security adviser Dave Hebblethwaite highlighted this during his presentation at the Resilient and Sustainable Development Media and Communications training at Tanoa Hotel in Nadi yesterday.

Mr Hebblethwaite said most Pacific Island countries were making improvements in establishing and providing proper water supply and sanitation to communities.

"But unfortunately their efforts are not always keeping up with the population growth so every year you get to have more people born into safe conditions and even more people who are born into unsafe conditions," Mr Hebblethwaite said.

"So the number of people who are born into unsafe conditions is actually growing in the Pacific and it is the only part of the world that this is happening."

Mr Hebblethwaite said Fiji was making a lot of progress in the area of water supply and sanitation.

"Fiji is better than world average," he said. He said according to the 2015 World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF Joint Monetary Program Data for Water Supply and Sanitation, 1.3 million Pacific islanders continued to rely on the bush or the beach for their sanitation.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) call for universal access to water and sanitation, by providing those services to an additional 7.6 million Pacific islanders by 2030.