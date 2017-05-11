Soqeta's dream comes true

/ Front page / News

AFTER dropping out of school at the age of 15, Crystal Soqeta thought she would not fulfil her dream of becoming a fashion designer.

But she was wrong.

A year later, Soqeta, born and raised in Taranaki and Wanganui on New Zealand's North Island, joined a fashion designing course and now her dream has become reality.

Mrs Soqeta, now married to Fijian rugby player Nemia Soqeta, will launch her fashion label KO-IA at the Fiji Fashion Week show schedule for next month.

"I designed this collection in the winter here in France, so warmth and comfort are major factors in this collection. I have been influenced by healthy lifestyles and women of all sizes, especially my curvy women. I believe my collection will make woman feel sexy, confident and courageous," Mrs Soqeta said.

She said she had been able to make mistakes and correct them and continued to move on, learning from experience.

"I have learnt never to give in or give up. When your plans turn another way, use it to your advantage.

"I have learnt that in designing and producing a collection with literally no experience, you will make so many mistakes over and over again, but the amount of self-taught knowledge is worth all the tears and stress," she said.

"My advice is not just towards people who would like to pursue fashion, but in general.

"No matter the outcome, no matter how difficult life is, anything is possible just keep working towards what makes your heart happy. Do not be the norm."