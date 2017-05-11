FPRA set for 2017 awards night

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FPRA chairman Eremasi Tamanisau Jr (left) with board member and former chairman Saimoni Vuatalevu. Picture: MANASA KALOUNIVITI

The Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) Music Awards 2017, which will be held at the Grand Pacific Hotel this Saturday, is now in its fourth year after being revived in 2014.

The Fiji Times Backtracks team visited FPRA office this week and spoke to chairman Eremasi Tamanisau Jr and former chairman and board member Saimoni Vuatalevu about the upcoming event and its history.

Inception and history

"The awards were inaugurated in 1982, which was presented for the achievements in the 1981 year and there were only two awards then; the best composer and best performer awards," chairman Eremasi Jr said.

He said these awards were instigated by the committee of the forerunner organisation of FPRA, which was known as the Fiji Composers and Performers Association (FCPA).

The FPRA chairman said the main objectives behind the awards then were to promote national and international recognition of the works of Fijian composers and performers; to create a platform to enable composers and performers to better the economic returns from their works; and to gain Government recognition.

Vakalutu-i-Voce awards

Former chairman Saimoni Vuatalevu said the awards then had been organised by the FCPA.

"But the name of the event was changed and was later called the Vakalutu-i-Voce Awards in the early 1990s," he said.

Eremasi Jr said it was called Vakalutu-i-Voce Awards because there was a need by the organisers then to also include traditional iTaukei chants and meke or vucu in the awards.

"This early form of iTaukei music was where our music started from and it was for this genesis of Fijian music that the organisers aptly renamed the awards as such.

"Vakalutu-i-Voce is the original form of chant or vucu of the iTaukei; normally sung by one or two individuals whether relaxing at home or at work in the plantation.

"The four-part harmony singing came with Christianity and it has played a great part in the development of Fijian music to date," Eremasi Jr said.

Vuatalevu said the last award event held by the association was in 1998 and there was no other award event until FPRA revived the awards in 2014.

"In 2014, it became the FPRA Music Awards. From inception it was the FCPA that organised the event and when two separate organisations were formed in 1997, the Fiji Composers Association and the Fiji Performers Association, the FCA took over the organising of the event,"he said.

Vuatalevu said the composers and performers formed separate associations because this was the practice overseas.

Inaugural awards winners

"The winners of the inaugural awards in 1982 were Etonia Lote Snr for best performer and Iliesa Baravilala for best composer," Vuatalevu said.

Some committee members of the association who were prominent in instigating the awards then included Ratu Manu Korovulavula (chairman), Eremasi Tamanisau Sr, Ratu Isireli Racule, Solo Vosaicake, Jiwa Laveti and Paulini Blakelock.

"I remember vividly after that very first awards night at the President's Hotel (Isa Lei) we all ended up at my home in Kinoya in all our tuxedos; Master Tamanisau Sr, Solo Vosaicake, Ratu Isireli and a few others and drank yaqona the whole night to celebrate the first awards," Vuatalevu said.

Eremasi Jr said those who entertained that night included Timoci Gucake, Wai Koula kei Tavua group, the Tamanisau singers and Joe Vakalala's group and, of course, Saimoni Vuatalevu with the Kuin Tiki band providing the back-up for the event.

"The panel of judges included Sailosi Kepa as chairman, Mrs Reade and Joel Sahai representing sponsor Central Manufacturing Company (CMC)," Eremasi Jr said.

Vuatalevu said Joel Sahai was in the panel of judges because CMC was the major sponsor for the awards night.

Lack of sponsorship

"The awards event was discontinued in 1998 because of the lack of support from sponsors.

"The association, being a non-profit body, and the awards relied a lot on the support from corporate organisations, who by sponsoring the awards is a way for them to give back to the society. Because of the lack of sponsorship it was no longer economically viable for the association to hold the awards event. But the association went on," Vuatalevu said.

Vuatalevu, who has been a regular committee member of the association, said prior to 2014 the members would often raise questions at AGMs on when the awards would be held again.

"We always tell them that the bottom line is money; we need sponsors. It's always been in our minds but after the consistent push from members then we decided to revive the awards in 2014 and started working towards that," Vuatalevu said.

Eremasi Jr said the board had to sit down to work out the viability of having the awards this year because of financial constraints.

"And the holding of the awards this year really rested with the support of corporate sponsors whom we are indebted to," Eremasi Jr said.

FPRA thanks sponsors

Sponsors for this year's awards include iTaukei Lands Trust Board, Australasia Performing Rights Association, Kaibu Resort Vatuvara, Goodman Fielder, Shop N Save Supermarkets, Communications Fiji Ltd, Fiji Times Ltd, New Methodist Christian Fellowship, Dominion Finance, Department of Heritage and Arts, Fijian Teachers Ass, Ram Sami & Sons and TABS Investment who are the naming rights sponsor.

"We are happy with how the financial aspects of the awards have developed so far and also our preparation for Saturday night's awards and this year's preparatory works will serve as a good template for the association in future years.

"We are thankful to the sponsors, the business organisations that have been supporting the awards since 2014.

"While we are thankful to all our sponsors we want to specially acknowledge TABS Investment who are not only the naming rights sponsor but have also offered to sponsor the inaugural Tom Mawi Guitarist Award for best guitarist for this year," Eremasi Jnr said.

He also said while the whole process of getting sponsorship took some time, the response from corporate bodies had been steadily improving after the lapse in the award from 1998 to 2013.

"What I need to emphasise for this year's awards is for the pinnacle Hall of Fame award; we needed to recognise and do justice to the work of early composers and musicians, most of whom had passed on, and for this reason 10 composers and performers were inducted in 2014, five in 2015, three last year and for this year there will only be one as is the current practice for Hall of Fame induction."

On what to expect on Saturday night at the GPH he said it's going to be a musical extravaganza where members of the public would not only enjoy an eight-course meal, but would be in for a musical treat because they would be entertained by some of Fiji's top musicians.