Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, May 11, 2017

IN a bid to encourage more children to take up science in schools, the Ministry of Education launched the National Green Olympiad 2017 competition in Suva yesterday.

Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy said the online competition would allow students to answer 20 multiple choice questions in a time frame of 30 minutes and tests students' environmental knowledge.

"The competition is targeting primary schoolchildren, which is a plus given that our new curriculum is also manifested in teaching these concepts from primary level now," he said.

"The test will examine some key topics such as climate change, pollution, renewable energy, food security, bio-diversity, conservation, disaster risk reduction, sustainability amongst others."

He said the schools would be responsible for providing internet services.

"The test will be conducted at two levels from Year 5 to Year 8.

"A larger set of students' participation will mean a larger spread of knowledge and information. The level one test will be for Year 5 to 6 and level two test will be for Year 6 to 8," Dr Reddy said. The level one and two tests will be held on Wednesday and Thursday respectively from 8am to 4pm.








