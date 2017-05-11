$5.84m market upgrade boost for women

/ Front page / News

OPERATIONS at the Vaileka market will not be disrupted by the construction work on the $5.84 million Rakiraki Municipal Market.

Australian counsellor for Development Co-operation in Fiji and Tuvalu Christina Munzer said vendors would be provided temporary facilities during the construction phase.

"With women comprising more than 80 per cent of market vendors in Fiji, we believe markets are an important place to empower women, especially those living in rural areas," she said.

"This is why part of our focus of this market upgrade has been about building enough accommodation centres for women.

"This is imperative to ensuring that people can bring their produce to the market, no matter where they come from.

"We also want to ensure there are adequate and efficient services for people with disabilities to equally benefit from the market.

"As with any construction process, we know that vendors may experience some disruptions that is why I am pleased that we have supported UN Women to provide temporary facilities such as tents, tables and chairs so that you can continue running your business at the market."

She said with the $3.2 million support for the construction of the municipal market, the Australian Government extended its assistance to the cyclone and flooded-ravaged town.

"The Australian Government has been pleased to provide support to help rebuild this market. We are delighted to be working with Minister (Parveen) Kumar and his team to co-finance this project.

"Through our partnership with the UN Women's Market for Change program, the Australian Government will provide $3.2 million for the construction of the Rakiraki market upgrade.

"Aside from the support for physical infrastructure of markets, the Market for Change program also provides training, capacity building and support to market vendors in particular women market vendors and market management across 12 municipal markets across Fiji."

Construction work will take 12 months.