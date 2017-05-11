Fiji Time: 7:41 PM on Thursday 11 May

Garvey Park reopens

Repeka Nasiko
Thursday, May 11, 2017

THE Ministry of Local Government invested $480,000 in the newly-renovated Garvey Park in Tavua.

The upgraded sporting facility has the inclusion of a new mall that will be maintained by the Tavua Town Council.

At the opening of the renovated park on Monday, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama explained the sporting ground was one of the many infrastructure victims of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

"As we all know, Severe TC Winston badly damaged a great deal of our infrastructure, and this sporting ground was not spared. It was badly damaged and required a major upgrade," he said.

"The preliminary assessments after TC Winston were quite grim.

"It was generally accepted it would take several months, if not years, to rebuild damaged properties.

"But we did not accept that.

"Yes, we can't rebuild everything at once, but we can make a firm commitment to build back faster and build back better."








