PM orders bus company probe

Repeka Nasiko
Thursday, May 11, 2017

A RAKIRAKI bus company will be investigated for its alleged failure to transport students to school from Rokovuaka Village in Ra.

This after a concerned parent raised the issue of Ra High School students arriving late to school at an informal discussion with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on Monday.

He said some students who travelled all the way from Wainibuka had to wait until 9am before the first bus service arrived.

He said that on certain days, the bus would not service the area area at all, resulting in children missing school.

The Rokovuaka villager addressed the issue of zoning. He said if zoning was implemented in their community, students would not have to travel as far as Ra High School to attend classes.

Mr Bainimarama responded with an order for an investigation to be carried out by the Land Transport Authority.

He said if the bus company was not able to service the area, then a tender should be advertised so other companies could do the job.

He said students should not be missing out on classes because of transport issues.

The Prime Minister addressed the school zoning concerns, saying that the Ministry of Education's implemented policy was clear.

He said parents should send their children to the nearest schools.

He added that students who travel out of the school zones were not entitled to the free bus fare vouchers because it only applied to children attending schools within their zones.








