Private sector mill option

+ Enlarge this image Cane farmer and former Cabinet minister George Shiu Raj raises an issue during the informal meeting with the Prime Minister in Rakiraki. Picture: REINAL CHAND

RAKIRAKI businessman and former Government minister George Shiu Raj says the private sector's interest in purchasing the derelict Penang Sugar Mill should be welcomed by Government.

He said Government's decision not to repair the mill was unfortunate, but it should be open to the idea of selling the mill to the private sector.

"Any Government that comes into power, we will support them," he said.

"If the mill is bought by those in the private sector then that is the way to go.

"However, Government has announced that it will build a new mill and we look forward to that."

Mr Raj's sugar cane farm produces about 2000 tonnes annually and he earlier expressed an interest in purchasing the closed mill.

In reponse to Mr Raj's comments, Prime Minister and Sugar Minister Voreqe Bainimarama explained the mill was not for sale and Government would not repair or salvage it.

Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark said once a site was located for the new Rakiraki-based mill, construction work would take about three years.