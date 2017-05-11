Extension work for rural school

/ Front page / News

WORK on the extension of Magodro High School to include Years 12-13 has begun, says Magodro tikina (district) representative Josateki Kuribua.

Mr Kuribua said they had been provided $70,000 by the Ministry of Education to build classrooms for three extra grades.

Villagers from the tikina requested the construction of classrooms and inclusion of three senior grades to ensure their children do not have to travel far for higher education.

"We held a meeting with village representatives on work arrangements for the construction of the classrooms," he said.

"What we agreed to was that Bukuya villagers would start with the work, one clan works each day with the carpenter.

"From next week the other villages will work at the site. The women cook while the men work."

He added construction was expected to be completed in the next three months.

Mr Kuribua said they planned to build more rooms to cater for computer labs.