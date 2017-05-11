Fiji Time: 7:41 PM on Thursday 11 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Extension work for rural school

Kalesi Mele
Thursday, May 11, 2017

WORK on the extension of Magodro High School to include Years 12-13 has begun, says Magodro tikina (district) representative Josateki Kuribua.

Mr Kuribua said they had been provided $70,000 by the Ministry of Education to build classrooms for three extra grades.

Villagers from the tikina requested the construction of classrooms and inclusion of three senior grades to ensure their children do not have to travel far for higher education.

"We held a meeting with village representatives on work arrangements for the construction of the classrooms," he said.

"What we agreed to was that Bukuya villagers would start with the work, one clan works each day with the carpenter.

"From next week the other villages will work at the site. The women cook while the men work."

He added construction was expected to be completed in the next three months.

Mr Kuribua said they planned to build more rooms to cater for computer labs.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 55.521352.5213
GBP 0.37010.3621
EUR 0.44170.4297
NZD 0.70940.6764
AUD 0.65770.6327
USD 0.48250.4655

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Khan faces probe
  2. TC Ella: System intensifies to Cat 2
  3. 'Fiji needs speedsters'
  4. $40m payout
  5. A-G: Province not poor
  6. Esther's catwalks at home pay off
  7. Seven sentenced to prison
  8. TC Ella: North schools close
  9. TC Ella: Overcast conditions in Labasa
  10. Team gears for Paris battle

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  2. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  5. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  6. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  7. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  8. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  9. Katonibau out of 7s Friday (05 May)
  10. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)