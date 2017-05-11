Seven sentenced to prison

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Policewoman Selai Nabotiloma escorts the five women and two men who were sentenced at the High Court in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

EMOTIONS were high outside the High Court in Suva yesterday as children hugged their mothers and wives wiped away tears following the sentencing of seven people convicted of corruption-related offences.

Former employees of the then Public Works Department Ana Laqere, Amelia Vunisea, Laisa Halafi, Vaciseva Laqai, Vilisi Tuitavuki and Kiniviliame Taviraki and businessman Shelveen Narayan were handed prison sentences ranging from four to 10 years.

The seven appeared before High Court judge Thushara Ragasinghe in a fully-packed room, where they were found guilty of causing a loss of $362,944.37 to the then PWD in 2010.

Laqere copped the highest sentence of ten years with a non-parole period of eight years.

Justice Rajasinghe, while sentencing the convicts, said Laqere and Halafi were the main perpetrators of the crimes.

Halafi was sentenced to nine years and 11 months imprisonment with a non-parole period of seven years and 11 months.

Vunisea, Laqai and Tuitavuki were all handed eight years imprisonment sentences each with non-parole period of six years. Taviraki was sentenced to six years imprisonment with a non-parole period of four years. Narayan, the director of Phoenix Hardware Engineering and General Supplies, Ontime Stationery Supplies and Shavel Stationery Supplies was sentenced to four years with a non-parole period of three years.

The court heard the first six accused persons, while performing and carrying out their responsibilities at different stages in the procurement process of materials, facilitated 101 false transactions of purchasing stationery and hardware materials from three companies all belonging to Narayan.

Halafi had received $65,200 from Narayan for her role in arranging and organising the false payments. The money was deposited by Narayan into the bank account of Halafi's husband.

Laqere was a counter signatory and had signed off on all cheques. Vunisea was a signatory and signed on 59 cheques.

Halafi checked and signed the payment vouchers pertaining to 13 transactions. Laqai certified the payments in payment vouchers of nine transaction, while Tuitavuki checked and signed the payment vouchers of five transactions as passed for payment. Taviraki had raised two requisition orders for two of the transactions.

All convicted persons had earlier been found guilty of abuse of office, causing a loss and obtaining a financial advantage.