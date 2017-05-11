/ Front page / News

THE High Court in Suva heard yesterday that a man who died after an alleged assault was initially punched to "calm him down".

The case, currently before High Court judge Justice Vincent Perera was into its third day.

Five men, Sekope Toduadua and his son Sekope Sivoduadua Toduadua, Josese Tawake, Netani Takelo and James Netani are the accused, charged with one count each of manslaughter for allegedly causing the death of Savenaca Masi, 35, of Nadonumai in Lami on September 25, 2014.

Prosecution witness Special Constable Metuisela Galuvakadua yesterday told the court that he was informed by first accused Toduadua (Sr) that he had punched Masi in order to calm him down.

Mr Galuvakadua, 25, was asked by DPP lawyer Eoghn Samisoni to inform the court of what had transpired the day after he received the call from a Police Officer at the Lami Police Station.

He said he was stationed at the Delainavesi Community Post on the said day as an orderly and was told to attend to a complaint made by a Netani Takelo complaining of Masi causing trouble at his house.

He said while making his way to Takelo's home, he walked past Masi who was lying beside a breadfruit tree.

At Takelo's place, he met the first accused Toduadua who told him everything was fine and they would have a talk with Masi when he was sober.

The court heard Mr Galuvakadua met Masi's wife at the spot where Masi was lying, she then asked him to take Masi to their house, which was "very far".

He said he had to ask for help from two other youths to carry Masi because he was unconscious.

Mr Galuvakadua was asked by the prosecution lawyer to tell the court of Masi's facial appearance at the time. He said his face was clean because "they" had poured water on him.

The trial continues today.