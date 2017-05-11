Tauariki designer moves 'out of comfort zone'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Marion Howard, close friend of Cook Islands designer Fiona Matutu, collaborates with her to provide support and direction for the Tauariki Wear label. Picture: Supplied

TAUARIKI Wear designer Fiona Matutu freely admits she will be moving out of her comfort zone when she shows her collection at Fiji Fashion Week this month.

But the Cook Islands designer is not fazed and has promised to show Fijian audiences what she's passionate about through the pieces of her Te Opuanga Ra line.

"This is my first time showing my line outside of the Cook Islands. Fiji Fashion Week is a whole new level and a little out of my comfort zone, but I am very excited about the new experience. I also hope to be inspired by Fiji as well as bring some of our Cook Island sspirit to Fiji," Matutu says.

"My collection is called Te Opuanga Ra, which translates as "sunset" in Cook Islands.

Te Opuanga Ra is fresh concepts mixed with what I already do; the collection is inspired by the sunset colours of my homeland.

"Showcasing Cook Island style with a modern twist is one of the things I look forward to most."

Matutu says Cook Islands style is unique and traditionally modest.

"The colours, the print, the patterns and the designs are all a representation of our island. Cook Islands style is the original modest fashion — comfortable and uncomplicated, which is consistent with the kind of people we are," she said.

"Women in the Cook Islands have always been fashionable.

"There are many emerging young Cook Island designers today.

"They are creating distinct singular designs that both reflect who they are as well as take inspiration from what they keep close to their hearts.

"Fashion in the Cook Islands enhances the beauty and elegance of women of all ages and sizes. Cook Islands fashion is about being proud to wear our island designs and keeping our culture and heritage alive."

Tauariki Wear is solely owned and designed by Matutu while close friend Marion Howard collaborates with her to provide support and direction.

And Howard, who has completed fashion studies from Otago Polytechnic in New Zealand, says coming from a family line of seamstresses means fashion was something she was passionate about as a little girl.

"It is in my blood. I studied fashion to keep that family heritage alive."