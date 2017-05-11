Grants approved

/ Front page / News

STUDENTS of Vuanisaiki Primary School in Natewa, Ratu Filise Memorial School in Nadroga and Navala Village in Ba will soon have extra classrooms, ablution blocks and staff quarters.

This was after the Office of the Prime Minister's permanent secretary Yogesh Karan yesterday signed three grant agreements for projects under its Small Grant Scheme.

Four classroom blocks and three teachers' quarters will be built for Vuanisaiki Primary School at a cost of $1.14 million.

Chand Engineering Consultants Ltd have been given the contract to construct the buildings for the Cakaudrove-based school.

Ratu Filise Memorial School has been allocated $16,000 for drainage works to be carried out at the school by Shankar and Sons Transport and Digging Works.

Navala Village in the interior of Ra will soon have a $32,414.80 ablution block constructed by Building Friendly Resilient.

"Our office and the Construction Implementation Unit of the Ministry of Economy will closely monitor the work on the projects to see all standards and quality is maintained," Mr Karan said.

He said the schools had made requests for the much-needed buildings to the Prime Minister during his tour to the division.