Specialists to also perform spinal fixation surgery

APART from open heart and joint replacement surgeries, a team of specialists from India will also perform a spinal fixation surgery in the country next week.

The specialists are being brought to the country by Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Limited Fiji under its joint venture agreement with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

SSPHL Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav said the spinal fixation surgery would be performed by a neuro surgeon and an orthopedic-cum-spine surgeon from India.

Prof Munibhargav said the specialists would be assisted by local doctors and nurses.

The surgery will be performed at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva and the patient is believed to be in her mid-60s.

"Cardiac and neuro anaesthetists from India will assist in the neuro and open heart surgeries which start next Monday," said Prof Munibhargav.

"We performed the last neuro surgery in 2013 and for various reasons such surgeries were not performed thereafter.

"If the patient had to go overseas for treatment, then she would have had to go on a stretcher plus a medical escort team and a family member.

"The patient would have had to spend a lot of money on going overseas for treatment, not forgetting the inconvenience of being in transit."

Prof Munibhargav said the fee structure approved by the local authorities for neuro surgery was between F$20,000 and $35,000.

"But in view of the patient's financial situation, her age and the ministry's desire for the surgery to be held, SSPHL is doing it under extraordinary circumstances at a cost of F$22,000.

"The best quality implants which are of international standards will be used for the neuro surgery, in other words the spine fixation surgery."

Meanwhile, SSPHL says preparations for the open heart and joint replacement surgeries, namely hip and knee replacements, were on track. Open heart surgeries will be held for two weeks from May 15 in Suva while joint replacement surgeries will be in Lautoka Hospital for a week from the same date.

Prof Munibhargav said SSPHL was expecting a good number of patients for the surgeries this time.

The cost of the surgeries is fixed by the ministry. People interested in the medical procedures can contact the SSPHL team direct via email pacifichealth2000@gmail.com.