Need for consistent funding, says Funaki

/ Front page / News

SUSTAINABLE and consistent funding is needed for Pacific Island Countries to keep up to par with latest technological innovations, particularly when dealing with the climate, says Fiji Meterological Service principal scientific officer Misaeli Funaki.

Speaking at the 10th Climate and Oceans Support Program in the Pacific (COSPPac) design and steering committee meeting at Tanoa International Hotel in Nadi yesterday, Mr Funaki said meteorological offices in the region had benefitted from COSPPac.

"Climate, oceans and tide training workshop with introduction to useful tools such as the ocean portal, Pacific sea level monitoring project and SCOPIC not only complements the work our MET services does, but allows the different MET services to connect with each and learn and apply practises that work best in the Pacific when it comes to monitoring, predicting and forecasting," he said.

He added Fiji and the rest of the Pacific should not be lagging behind in determining climate and weather patterns.

Mr Funaki said continued funding from the Australian Government ensured access to technical and scientific support through their meteorology bureau.

"The Pacific should not be lagging behind in this regards and funding as such continues to uplift the standards of our MET services," he said.