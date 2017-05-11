Fiji Time: 7:41 PM on Thursday 11 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Need for consistent funding, says Funaki

Kalesi Mele
Thursday, May 11, 2017

SUSTAINABLE and consistent funding is needed for Pacific Island Countries to keep up to par with latest technological innovations, particularly when dealing with the climate, says Fiji Meterological Service principal scientific officer Misaeli Funaki.

Speaking at the 10th Climate and Oceans Support Program in the Pacific (COSPPac) design and steering committee meeting at Tanoa International Hotel in Nadi yesterday, Mr Funaki said meteorological offices in the region had benefitted from COSPPac.

"Climate, oceans and tide training workshop with introduction to useful tools such as the ocean portal, Pacific sea level monitoring project and SCOPIC not only complements the work our MET services does, but allows the different MET services to connect with each and learn and apply practises that work best in the Pacific when it comes to monitoring, predicting and forecasting," he said.

He added Fiji and the rest of the Pacific should not be lagging behind in determining climate and weather patterns.

Mr Funaki said continued funding from the Australian Government ensured access to technical and scientific support through their meteorology bureau.

"The Pacific should not be lagging behind in this regards and funding as such continues to uplift the standards of our MET services," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65610.6371
JPY 55.521352.5213
GBP 0.37010.3621
EUR 0.44170.4297
NZD 0.70940.6764
AUD 0.65770.6327
USD 0.48250.4655

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Khan faces probe
  2. TC Ella: System intensifies to Cat 2
  3. 'Fiji needs speedsters'
  4. $40m payout
  5. A-G: Province not poor
  6. Esther's catwalks at home pay off
  7. Seven sentenced to prison
  8. TC Ella: North schools close
  9. TC Ella: Overcast conditions in Labasa
  10. Team gears for Paris battle

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  2. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. $140m investment Friday (05 May)
  5. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  6. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  7. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  8. Container ship sinks Saturday (06 May)
  9. Katonibau out of 7s Friday (05 May)
  10. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)