Family loses all

Kalesi Mele
Thursday, May 11, 2017

LEFT with only the clothes on their backs after fire razed their home to the ground, a family of four of Naidovi, Nadi, is seeking assistance to rebuild their lives.

A mechanic by profession, home owner Salesh Chand was at work when the incident occurred after 3pm on Tuesday.

He said his wife was cooking on a kerosene stove when it blew up.

"I don't know what to do now," he said.

"Everything I had was lost in that fire. I just need help and hope people can assist me and my family."

He added the family was grateful for the help rendered by neighbours who provided shelter for the family after the incident.

Mr Naidu said damage was estimated at more than $100,000.

He also lost his car which he recently bought.

"My children who are 12 years and eight only have their uniforms on.

"It's a really tough time for us."

Investigations by the National Fire Authority is continuing.








