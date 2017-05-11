Fiji Time: 7:40 PM on Thursday 11 May

350 tonnes of cane burnt

Felix Chaudhary
Thursday, May 11, 2017

ABOUT 350 tonnes of Fiji Sugar Corporation cane valued at more than $30,000 went up in flames last month.

And CEO Graham Clark said police had been alerted on possible perpetrators.

He has also called for increased vigilance in cane belt areas.

"The cane was burnt at one of our Nadi estates on April 27 and harvested by the Lautoka Cane Producers Association using their mechanical harvester," he said.

"The fire was reported to Namaka police and the National Fire Authority in Nadi came to assist in putting out the fire.

"We have asked Namaka police if they can increase their patrols in the area.

"We had also reported to them possible suspects and hope that they can follow this up."

Mr Clark added he had sought the assistance of the Ministry of Sugar to assist the FSC in an awareness program, similar to what had been conducted in previous years.

Cane burning has cost the sugar industry millions of dollars over the past few years.

While some are accidental, stakeholders are concerned about the increasing number of deliberate burning incidents and the escalating costs in terms of processing.

Burnt cane also affects the overall quality of locally produced sugar and this could have an impact on marketing opportunities.








