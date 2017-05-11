Khan faces probe

/ Front page / News

SUGAR Ministry permanent secretary Yogesh Karan has assured cane growers that investigations into former Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Abdul Khan are continuing.

During consultations on the Reform of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill in the Western Division, farmers raised concerns about Mr Khan's handling of sugar industry affairs, with some alleging that Mr Khan had contributed to the present industry mess.

Mr Karan acknowledged the concerns and said as far as he was concerned, relevant authorities had been notified and were investigating the claims.

"I understand there is a lot of frustration and there have been a lot of allegations from various sources including farmers," he said.

"I want to reassure the farmers that I have done my part and given the matter over to the relevant authorities to deal with and this is the Reserve Bank of Fiji and the Fiji Customs and Revenue Authority.

"It is in the best interest of everyone to allow due process to be followed and to await the outcome of their investigations into the various allegations that have been made."

Allegations against Mr Khan were brought to light during a submission made by the National Farmers Union to the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs during consultations on the Sugar Reform Bill last year in Lautoka.

NFU general secretary and former prime minister Mahendra Chaudhry claimed that during Mr Khan's five-year term as executive chairman of the FSC, he had abused his position by endorsing the payment of $2.4 million in directors fees.