Bus firms feeling pinch

Serafina Silaitoga
Thursday, May 11, 2017

THE impact of rural-urban drift has pinched financial earnings of bus companies in the North.

With a drop in population in rural areas following expiry of land leases and people searching for greener pastures, bus operators have seen a drop in the number of passengers over the years.

Fiji Bus Operators Association president Parmod Chand said the situation cost the company a lot of money.

"It is more difficult for bus companies to operate in such situations and in rural areas like iTaukei villages and cane farming settlements. People have moved to peri-urban areas or to town," he said.

"So there has been a drop in the number of passengers we carry from these rural areas compared with decades ago when cane farming was thriving.

"The shift of young people to urban centres as they lose interest in working on the farms has contributed to the drop in number."

Mr Chand said bus fares should increase to help bus companies recover financially.

"Bus fares should increase and we want this to happen so we can recover from our losses like the rural runs where the number of passengers has dropped," he said.

"We also have illegal transportation of passengers that is happening around the country and this has robbed bus companies."








